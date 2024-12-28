From HanuMan to Pushpa 2: Tollywood movies that rocked box office

The year 2024 has been a monumental one for Tollywood, surpassing expectations with its diverse lineup of films that ranged from massive blockbusters to creative experiments by debutant directors. This year saw the Telugu film industry at its finest, blending traditional storytelling with modern cinematic techniques and enthralling audiences worldwide.

From groundbreaking sci-fi to heartwarming comedies, 2024 has been a testament to Tollywood’s growth and creativity. With such an exceptional lineup, the industry has set the bar high for the coming years, leaving fans eagerly awaiting what’s next.

Here’s a look at the top 10 Telugu movies of 2024 that left an indelible mark on the industry and fans alike.

1. HanuMan

Directed by Prasanth Varma, HanuMan brought the superhero genre to Telugu cinema with flair. Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar led the cast, delivering performances that resonated with audiences. Despite releasing alongside Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Karam, the film thrived at the box office and is now streaming on Zee5.

2. Tillu Square

A sequel to the hit DJ Tillu, this romantic comedy directed by Mallik Ram starred Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran. Packed with humor, quirky storytelling, and a captivating soundtrack by Ram Miriyala, the movie was a laugh riot. It’s available to stream on Netflix.

3. Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin’s epic mythological sci-fi spectacle starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. With its groundbreaking visuals and gripping narrative, Kalki 2898 AD stood as one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Catch it on Amazon Prime (Telugu) and Netflix (Hindi).

4. Om Bheem Bush

This comedy entertainer by Sree Harsha Konuganti featured Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna in hilarious roles. The film’s clever humor and ensemble cast made it a fan favorite. It’s streaming on Amazon Prime.

5. Mathu Vadalara 2

The sequel to the cult favorite Mathu Vadalara, this crime comedy continued to impress with its unique narrative. Directed by Ritesh Rana, the film featured Sri Simha and Faria Abdullah. The movie can be streamed on Netflix.

6. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Nani and Priyanka Mohan starred in this romantic action entertainer directed by Vivek Athreya. With a blend of heartwarming romance and thrilling action, this film cemented its place in 2024’s highlights. It’s available on Netflix.

7. Lucky Bhaskar

Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary delivered compelling performances in this suspense drama directed by Venky Atluri. As Dulquer’s third consecutive hit in Telugu cinema, the film proved his versatility. Watch it now on Netflix.

8. KA

A small-budget action thriller by Sujith and Sandeep, KA defied the odds with its gripping story and stellar performances by Kiran Abbavaram and Tanvi Ram. Released during Diwali, the film stood tall against bigger releases. It’s streaming on ETV 5.

9. SWAG

Directed by Hasith Goli, this romantic comedy brought together Sree Vishnu, Ritu Varma, and Meera Jasmine in a delightful mix of humor and charm. With Vivek Sagar’s foot-tapping music, the film found a home on Amazon Prime Video.

10. Pushpa 2: The Rule

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, ended 2024 with a bang. As the highest-grossing film of the year, this sequel to Pushpa: The Rise captivated audiences with its gripping story, powerful performances, and unforgettable music by DSP.