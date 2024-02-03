Kajal equates Satyabhama With Love for Kid

Pretty actress Kajal Aggarwal is going all out for her maiden female-centric movie ‘Satybhama’ and set to showcase her fiery side in this gripping cop story. She will be showcasing varied shades in this investigative cop drama. “She is keen to dub for the Hindi version,” says producer Mohan Tikka who claims that they are designing it as a pan-India film. “Our subject has universal appeal and we are designing it as a multilingual film riding on the charisma and popularity of Kajal across India. We already got two offers from Mumbai,” he adds.

He says that their cop story is ahead of other female police stories made in Tollywood. “All female cops were just shown as tough ones till date, but in our film, she will showcase her vulnerability too. She uses her brain and brawn to tackle her opponents,” he informs. He claims Kajal will showcase her anger in kick-ass action sequences. “Although her body double was available on the sets, Kajal performed breath-taking action like jumps, kicks, and punches with consummate ease and the audience would love her in a new avatar,” he adds.



He says that director Suman Chikkala has captured some breathtaking visuals and action. “Her role has drained her out physically and mentally too, but she is in no mood to give up,” he points out. She is bound to raise the bar on women-centric movies and she was quite active even after marriage and motherhood. “She broke all the misconceptions that motherhood would slow down a girl, by unleashing devil spirits within her to breathe life into the author-backed role and showcase a new avatar," he adds.

He claims that Kajal has compared ‘Satyabhama’ with her new-born kid. “Right now, I have just two priorities- my kid and Satyabhama and my love for both is the same," he concludes.