Kajal Enjoys Playing Goddess Parvathi, Reunites with Akshay Kumar

Actress Kajal Aggarwal is set to portray Goddess Parvathi in her upcoming Telugu film Kannappa. Known for her glamorous roles, she embraced a complete transformation for this divine character. “It was initially challenging, but she was drawn to the role after hearing the script. With a strong support team, she seamlessly adapted to the new avatar,” reveals a source close to the actress.

Having previously played a princess in Magadheera, this marks her first time portraying a deity. “Under director Mukesh Kumar Singh’s guidance, she embodied the essence of a divine mother who rules the three worlds and protects her devotees. The portrayal of Gnana Prasunambika in the sacred Sri Kalahasti Shrine turned out exceptionally well,” the source adds.

Kajal is also thrilled about sharing screen space with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in the film. “It was a special experience working with Akshay, who plays Lord Shiva. They had great on-screen chemistry. Having previously worked together in Special 26 over a decade ago, she was excited to reunite with such a talented actor in a Telugu project,” adds the source.

Meanwhile, Kajal is expanding her horizons in Bollywood as well, starring alongside Salman Khan in Sikander. “She is now taking on performance-driven roles in both Hindi and Telugu cinema, carefully selecting projects that showcase her versatility,” the source concludes.