Kajal Aggarwal to woo Kannada star Darshan?

If sources are to be believed, glam diva Kajal Aggarwal is reportedly in talks with the makers of Kannada star Darshan’s next film."If everything goes well, Kajal could be playing love interest to reigning star Darshan," says a source. He claims that Kajal, awaiting the release of her maiden lady-oriented Telugu film ‘Satyabhama’, is considering doing a Kannada movie in the days to come. “She hasn’t done a Kannada film in her illustrious career and she may consider the offer since she is game of exploring new challenges,’ he adds.

Kajal who is making waves in Tollywood, also worked in Bollywood movies like ‘Special 36’ with Akshay Kumar and also shared screen space with Tamil superstar Vijay in ‘’Tupaki’ and ‘Maari’ with hotshot Dhanush. “She has nicely balanced her career by doing varied language movies to carve a niche for herself in the south and now looking towards Sandalwood industry which is also expanding its fan base after ‘KGF’ and ‘Kantara,” he points out.

Meanwhile, she is flooded with author-backed roles in Tollywood and she would pick one of the few offers since her maiden female-centric film ‘Satyabhama’ wherein she plays a tough cop set to hit the screens on May 17.

