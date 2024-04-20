Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa Cast Gets Bigger

After superstars like Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohan Lal, Nayanatara, pretty actress Kajal Aggarwal has joined the sets of ‘Kannappa’ which is touted to be a magnum opus starring Manchu Vishnu. “Kajal liked the role and has joined the shooting of ‘Kannappa,” says a source and adds, ‘She is excited to be part of a massive socio fantasy and to work with big stars. She is enjoying her new role too,” he adds.

The actress is also flooded with female-centric movies in Tollywood since her maiden female-centric film ‘Satyabhama’ has triggered a lot of hype. “She is getting a lot of offers but she has shown keen interest over two scripts and she will be finalizing them soon,” he adds. He claims that she is open to both star-studded movies as well as author backed roles. “She wants to do films that would enhance her popularity and stature and would be doing different kinds of movies if the roles are exciting enough,” he points out.

He also claims that she is getting plum offers from Sandalwood and Kollywood industries as well. “She is also thinking of doing a Kannada film, if everything falls in place, while Kollywood is beckoning with an interesting role," he concludes.