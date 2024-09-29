Kajal Aggarwal gears up for new stint
After working Telugu superstars like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun and Prabhas, in the last 12 years, noted actress Kajal Aggarwal in gearing up for a new innings in Telugu movies. After doing her maiden female-centric movie ‘Satyabhama’, she is flooded with female-centric movies. "She is soon to headline another women-centric Telugu film and lay her own path,” says a source and adds, “She is listening to scripts which have author-backed roles. Already, she liked two scripts but no announcement has been made yet,” adds the source.
He claims that Kajal has realized that she has to focus more on lady-oriented films over star-studded movies to extend her career in Telugu movies. "She was last seen with Balakrishna in ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ and also doing a Bollywood film ‘Sikandar’ with Salman Khan but thereafter she would be chalking a new course," he adds.
He elaborates, “She has to just give her nod and there would be four to five female-oriented films on floors. Even though Kajal has never done a lady-oriented film in her 12-year-old career, but 'Satyabhama' has inspired some young directors and producers to bet money on her.”
However, the ‘Magadheera’ actress is not in a hurry and is biding her time. “She is weighing her options before plunging deep into female-oriented movies and joining the likes of Anushka Shetty, Samantha, and Anjali to carry a film on her shoulders,” he points out.
