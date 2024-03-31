Kajal Aggarwal gears up for crowd puller role

With her maiden female-centric film ‘Satyabhama’ triggering a lot of buzz in the industry, pretty actress Kajal Aggarwal has been flooded with action-centric roles and she is preparing herself to become a new crowd-puller. "She is listening to scripts to don meaty roles and gearing up to draw crowds on the strength of her name. Already, she liked two scripts but no announcement has been made yet,” says a source.

He claims that Kajal has realized that she has to focus more on lady-oriented films over star-studded movies to extend her career in Telugu movies. "She has worked with biggest Telugu stars like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Prabhas, and Ram Charan to be hailed as a queen in Tollywood,” he adds.



She was last seen with Balakrishna in ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ but her ongoing film ‘Satyabhama’ is fetching her more offers and giving a new direction to her Tollywood stint. “Filmmakers have got to know that she is putting her best efforts and even doing her stunts in ‘Satyabhama’. It has spread like wildfire in the industry and more author-backed roles are beckoning her,” he points out. He adds, “She has to just give her nod and there would be four to five female-oriented films on floors. Even though Kajal has never done a lady-oriented film in her 12-year-old career, some young directors and producers are willing to bet money on her.”







However, the ‘Magadheera’ actress is taking her time. “She is weighing her options before plunging deep into female-oriented movies and joining the likes of Anushka Shetty, Samantha, and Anjali to carry a film on her shoulders and pull in crowds singlehandedly,” he points out.