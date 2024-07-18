Kajal Aggarwal Eyes More Female-Centric Roles to Bolster Career in Tollywood
After playing an author-backed role in ‘Satyabhama’, pretty actress Kajal Aggarwal is flooded with female-centric movies and she is game for it. “She has received more than five to six offers but she is planning to pick the exciting ones,’ says a source, who adds, “She is listening to scripts to don author-backed roles. Already, she liked two scripts but no announcement has been made yet."
He claims that Kajal has realized that she has to focus more on lady-oriented films over star-studded movies to extend her career in Telugu movies. "She has worked with most of the big Telugu stars like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Prabhas, and Ram Charan to carve a niche for herself in Tollywood,” he adds.She was last seen with Balakrishna in ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ and going to play a full fledged role opposite Kamal Haasan in ‘Indian 3'.