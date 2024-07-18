Kajal Aggarwal Eyes More Female-Centric Roles to Bolster Career in Tollywood

After playing an author-backed role in ‘Satyabhama’, pretty actress Kajal Aggarwal is flooded with female-centric movies and she is game for it. “She has received more than five to six offers but she is planning to pick the exciting ones,’ says a source, who adds, “She is listening to scripts to don author-backed roles. Already, she liked two scripts but no announcement has been made yet."

He claims that Kajal has realized that she has to focus more on lady-oriented films over star-studded movies to extend her career in Telugu movies. "She has worked with most of the big Telugu stars like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Prabhas, and Ram Charan to carve a niche for herself in Tollywood,” he adds.She was last seen with Balakrishna in ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ and going to play a full fledged role opposite Kamal Haasan in ‘Indian 3'.

“Her role in 'Indian 3' will be quite fascinating as she has performed her own stunts in ancient martial arts. She is putting her best efforts and performed own stunts in 'Satyabhama' too.. This news spread like wildfire in the industry and more author-backed roles are beckoning her,” he points out. He adds, “She has to just give her nod and there would be more female-oriented films on floors.

Even though Kajal has never done a lady-oriented film in her 12-year-old career, some young directors and producers are willing to bet money on her.” However, the ‘Magadheera’ actress is not in a hurry and is biding her time. “She is weighing her options before plunging deep into female-oriented movies and joining the likes of Anushka Shetty, Samantha, and Anjali to carry a film on her shoulders,” he points out.