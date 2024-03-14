Jr NTR set for B-town debut, Hindi distributor hails move

Telugu superstar Jr NTR gears up for his debut in Bollywood with ‘War 2’ after making waves in Tollywood with varied roles and dancing skills. “NTR's decision to move to Bollywood is perfect since he just needs to consolidate his Hindi film viewers base which he has earned in the last two decades,” says a Hindi distributor, who claims that the scion of Nandamuri family has a good following among Hindi viewers. “Most of his Telugu movies were dubbed in Hindi and each film rocked viewership ratings on Hindi channels. He wowed Hindi viewers with his anger-driven roles and excellent dancing skills in varied movies,” he adds.No doubt, his last release ‘RRR’ made waves among Hindi film viewers across India and got him much-needed mileage and recognition. “NTR was very popular among Hindi film viewers very much before ‘RRR’ because Hindi distributors used to buy his movies and make good money on Hindi channels,’ he adds. His films like “Oosaravalli,’ ‘Ashok’, ‘Allari Ramudu’, ‘Naaga’ “Brindavanam’, ‘Badshah’, ‘Janatha Garage’ to mention a few were dubbed in Hindi and rocked viewership ratings. He became a household name for Hindi channel viewers. “Some of his films like ‘Ashok’ didn't fare well in Telugu states, but all his films were patronized by Hindi channel viewers for the last two decades and he is a name to reckon with,” he informs.He admits that his films weren’t released in theaters across India because satellite rights were meant for four to five Hindi channels. “The game was changed by ‘Pushpa’ which had a parallel theatrical release and rocked the box office. Now, NTR’s ‘Devara’ is much-awaited film and its dubbing rights are quoting fancy prices,” he adds,He claims that ‘Devara’ could be released in 400-odd theatres across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, UP, and Bihar and could help a film to mint good money. “Devara has triggered a lot of hype and casting Janvhi Kappor also gave a fillip to the action adventure and Jr NTR is bound to draw good collections in Hindi belt too and outwit his Telugu rivals,” he concludes.