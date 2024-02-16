Jr. NTR's Devara shifts it's release to Dasara

The much-awaited action-packed drama "Devara," starring Tollywood's Young Tiger Jr. NTR, was initially slated for release on April 5, 2024. However, unforeseen delays in VFX work coupled with actor Saif Ali Khan's injury prompted the film's postponement. Directed by Koratala Siva, "Devara" marks the second collaboration between NTR and Siva following their successful venture "Janatha Garage."In a surprise announcement that has left fans buzzing with excitement, the team behind "Devara" has revealed a new release date for the film. Part 1 of the saga is now set to hit the silver screen on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the festive period of Dussehra. Taking to his social media profiles, NTR personally unveiled the release date along with a captivating poster featuring his intense persona. Notably, NTR's previous blockbuster "Aravinda Sametha" also graced theaters during the auspicious occasion of Dussehra in 2018, adding to the anticipation surrounding "Devara's" release.Adding to the film's allure is the presence of Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor, who will be making her Tollywood debut opposite NTR in "Devara." Joining the cast is Marathi actress Shruti Marathe, further elevating the project's prestige and anticipation. Behind the scenes, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Sudhakar Mikkilineni, and Kosaraju Harikrishna are spearheading the production under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, promising a cinematic spectacle of epic proportions.Complementing the film's riveting narrative is the musical prowess of acclaimed composer Anirudh, who is set to weave his magic with the film's tunes, further enhancing the overall cinematic experience.As excitement mounts and anticipation reaches fever pitch, "Devara" emerges as one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year. With its star-studded cast, compelling storyline, and grand cinematic spectacle, the film is poised to enthrall audiences and carve its place as a blockbuster success. As the countdown to Dussehra begins, fans eagerly await the opportunity to witness Jr. NTR's powerhouse performance and Koratala Siva's directorial brilliance unfold on the big screen. Sent from my iPhone