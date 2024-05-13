Jr NTR rushes to Hyderabad from War 2 shoot in Mumbai to cast his vote

Tollywood actor Junior NTR, who became popular across the globe with Rajamouli's RRR, has been busy shooting for his Bollywood debut with Siddharth Anand's War 2. It is learnt that the Tollywood's Young Tiger wrapped up the shoot in Mumbai early and flew down to Hyderabad last night.Videos of junior NTR leaving the Mumbai airport, enroute Hyderabad have gone viral on social media, and it has been made clear that Tarak rushed to Hyderabad only to cast his vote.The actor's wife and kids also arrived in the city a before Tarak did. The couple were seen today at the Obul Reddy school polling booth in Jubilee Hills, where they cast their votes.Just like every time, Tarak cast his vote with wife Pranathi and mother Shalini first thing in tge morning.It is known that Junior NTR belongs to the family of the late actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, who was the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. While his late father Hari Krishna was also a politician, his uncle Balakrishna is contesting as MLA from Hindupur.