Jr NTR Opens Up About Marriage, Fights, and Devara

Jr NTR is currently riding high with the success of the recently released film “Devara: Part 1” in which he co -stars with Bollywood divas Sut Siri Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. The Action Thriller which came out on September 27 has had a good reception at the box office with fans commending the actor Jr NTR for the Amazing dual character he played. In the midst of all these, there have been rumors about the RRR star, who recently shared hilarious arguments he and his spouse, Lakshmi Pranathi, have, although they are all in light-hearted fun.Looking Happily Married Jr NTR on the shooting of Devara: Part 1 On the promotion front, he featured along with unfortunate dolly on a popular comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show which is streamed on Netflix However, during the episode, Archana Puran Singh went ahead to ask Jr NTR the types of stupid arguments he and his wife usually have. In a funny turn of events, the actor who features in War 2 disclosed how air conditioners tend to be a point of contention between him and Lakshmi Pranathi quite often. Mr Jr NTR humorously shared that it suffices to say, “There is no compromise.” But I win ‘cause, fortunately, my wife is very sweet.” On the same show was his co-star Saif Ali Khan and he also shared that he usually has such an argument with his wife Kareena Kapoor on air conditioning but they manage to compromise in the end.Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi: Together ForeverThe wedding of Jr. NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi took place in Hyderabad and is estimated to be worth over 100 crores. While the couple has two up-and-coming sons, the first born on 22 July 2014 as Abhay Ram and the other known as Bhargav Ram was added to the family in 2018. No matter how tight the schedule, Jr NTR and Lakshmi are close and have been often making news in relation to their cuteness overload.Devara: Part 1 and its Critical Acclaim and StoryentaionKoratala Siva’s directed vision of the movie- Devara: Part 1 is receiving critical acclaim because of the interesting plot and satisfying performance of Jr NTR in recent times. The film is based on a man revered and dreaded across four coastal villages called the Devara. The story is well worked through how the man started off as a dacoit turned out to be a revered person but later chose to fight crime instead.Also appearing in the film are Janhvi Kapoor and Atiya Shetty and other important cast members such as Prakash Raj, Phyra Shakti, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan who have been pivotal to the success of the film –Devara. Following the success of this film, the audience will be waiting patiently for the next movie.With Devara: Part 1 still running successfully theatrical, the candid confessions of Jr NTR regarding his personal life have made the actor even more ‘attractive’ to his fans.