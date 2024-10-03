Tollywood Celebrities Criticise Konda Surekha for Chaisam divorce comments





Venkatesh Daggubati wrote, "It deeply saddens me to see a personal situation being used as political ammunition. It is unfortunate that someone in a position of responsibility has chosen to weaponize a private matter for political gain. Our cinema family is built on mutual respect, hard work, and immense dedication to our craft and our personal lives. Public figures have an ethical duty to maintain dignity in public discourse. Dragging private lives into the political arena serves no one and only adds to the pain of those involved. I urge people in such important leadership positions to exercise restraint and empathy. Let's be reminded that our actions and words carry weight—let's use them to uplift, not to tear down. #FilmIndustryWillNotTolerate









Public Outrage of Amala Akkineni



Amala Akkineni, the veteran actress and Nagarjuna’s wife did not stay silent in public but rather went on social networks with what she felt was shock turned to rage in her regard. And in great outrage, in one of her posts, the former warned the minister stating that her escapism through ‘scandals’ has to stop and all the congress leaders including Rahul must restrain their politicians from making such nonsense.



Amala criticized her, saying the minister was asking, “Madam Minister, do you ask for filthy tales about my husband from deplorable people whom you depend on for lies? This is shameful”. Amala criticized her writing.



‘It means there will be condemnation of Konda Surekha.’



After much hue and cry, it looks like Konda Surekha has taken back the statement. Still, it is too late for such measures for the damage has already been reported. This incident has brought to the fore the exasperation in the film industry over being dragged into political fights with many urging better conduct from those in the public eye.



Manchu Lakshmi wrote, "It's so disheartening that every time a politician craves attention, they throw a bunch of actors under the bus. It's infuriating ! And when something terrible happens in the state, they expect actors to stand behind them, pushing a political agenda. How is this fair? Why are we expected to stay silent just because we live in glasshouses? The pain cuts deeper when this comes from a woman. Have some respect for those who dedicate their lives to entertain, not to be used for political games. This stings, and it's deeply unfair."

Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Nani and several other top Tollywood actors have taken a step to reprimand Konda Surekha, a minister in Telangana for the controversial comments which drew her back to the occurrences when Naga Chaitanya and his wife Samantha divorced a period. The controversy has resulted in anger among the faces of the industry with some of them expressing their anger on social media.

Chiranjeevi's Comments Against Politicians This Time

Megastar Chiranjeevi was one of the first to speak on the subject and the issue in question. In a tweet issued by the actor, Chiranjeevi said he was very hurt and called the criticism disgraceful. " She also shared the post making it known that it is embarrassing how easy it is for the public and the media to tactically target people of the celebrity and movie making industry knowing they will draw a lot of attention and sometimes outrage themselves and the movie industry all together."

Additionally, Politician abuse of Actors was also denounced saying, "mangeta even for political purposes because there are political quarrels using women and other non political individuals is outrageous." He was also impressed to withdraw the disparaging comments made by her. The industry will not tolerate that kind of behavior, he asserted.

Fans of Jr NTR and Nani React

Late night on X, Jr NTR also lamented how the remarks by Konda Surekha sounded 'one of the new low'. He stressed about the dignity and privacy, which is expected from other responsible people, in this case, public figures. "If people take undue advantage and level false accusations against us, we shall not keep quiet about it. We will make sure that such irresponsible behavior becomes tabooed in our society," stated Junior NTR.

Nani, another actor of the leading cast, also had these sentiments and called the politician's statement "irresponsible". He added, "It is not solely the actors or the cinema or the picture that is of any concern. It is not right for a person occupying such a dignified position to issue such baseless statements before the media and think that it is appropriate."

Anger from the Movie Industry

Even the filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has expressed his opinion on this. He was goosebumps in shock because of the comments. He turned to docket in telugu in yet another tweet wherein he faced the writer for attacking Nagarjuna's family and added that bringing them into the line of fire was 'disease' (sorry sense) world would want to live in.

Sudheer Babu, who is another perspective from his career, attacked the minister for her vile and misogynistic remarks and the use of filmstars as pawns in the game of politics only displays the highest level of frustration. He added, "Our fraternity will not be cowed down or thuggery by your petty tactics. Let us move away from gossip and turn our attention to the governance."