JioHotstar Faces Crash Ahead Of Prabhas' The RajaSaab OTT Release

Prabhas’ fans, who were eagerly waiting for the OTT release of his horror comedy The RajaSaab, were in for a disappointment again after the film’s lukewarm theatrical run. The film directed by Maruthi, was supposed to make its digital debut on Thursday (February 6) on JioHotstar. On the eve of the release, the overwhelming traffic had caused temporary crashes for some users.

JioHotstar acknowledged and promised that their servers have been upgraded to handle the unprecedented demand and deliver a smooth viewing experience. JioHotstar Telugu also shared a statement on Instagram on Thursday, under the title “Platform preparedness for upcoming release The RajaSaab,” noting the historic momentum and emphasizing their responsibility to ensure seamless streaming.



“Today we are witnessing an unprecedented surge in JioHotstar platform traffic, and the momentum is only compounding with a historic high in ‘Remind Me’ button clicks. With great anticipation comes an even greater responsibility. We’ve upgraded our servers to handle the load and ensure a seamless cinematic experience. The RajaSaab way!” The note accompanied the caption: “Thanks to all the fans for the love and support,” the note read.

The RajaSaab, a comedy–horror movie, also had Sanjay Dutt and Waheda Rehman in pivotal roles. The trio Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar were also part of The RajaSaab star cast as the heroines in what was said to be a family entertainer. The movie had a decent opening thanks to Prabhas’ fans however couldn’t sustain the box office momentum. Made on a budget of Rs 400 Crore, the film managed around Rs 238 crore in worldwide gross collections eventually, as per the movie X account, terming it a blockbuster.



The KING SIZE BLOCKBUSTER marches on with unprecedented love ❤️‍🔥#TheRajaSaab collects 238 Cr+ Worldwide Gross in its First Week and going super strong at every centre 🔥#BlockbusterTheRajaSaab #Prabhas @directormaruthi @musicthaman @peoplemediafcy @rajasaabmovie pic.twitter.com/lJu4V95f5G — The RajaSaab (@rajasaabmovie) January 16, 2026