Jhanvi Kapoor to Pair Opposite Ram Charan in Upcoming Tollywood Film

Hyderabad: Close on the heels of romancing superstar Jr NTR in ‘Devara’, the Bollywood diva Jhanvi Kapoor is all set to play love interest to reigning star Ram Charan in his upcoming film with director Buchi Babu Sana. "In near future, she will be starting a film with Ram Charan,” said Boney Kapoor in a video interview. Although the makers of RC 16 were keeping the issue under wraps, Bollywood producer and father of Jhanvi spilled the beans.



No doubt, the doting daughter of late Sridevi, is on a roll in Tollywood since she has been flooded with offers from and they don’t mind paying her a bomb since she has pan-India appeal.



Earlier, the glamour diva posted her picture on social media and said that her character’s name is Thangam in the film ‘Devara’. “Her rustic look in a half saree with a radiant smile has generated a lot of interest,” says a source who claims that Jhanvi is known for glamourous and ultra modern looks in Bollywood films and on social media. “She went in for a makeover and her new look has evoked enough response,” he adds.



“She is actually a Bollywood actress and has done some Hindi films and is quite popular among Hindi-speaking viewers. She is doing films opposite NTR and Ram Charan to expand her brand equity,’ he points out



Janhvi Kapoor was seen in Hindi movies like ‘Milli’ and ‘Good Luck Jerry’, but really couldn’t make it to the top in Bollywood. "Like her mother Sridevi, she could make it big in Telugu and south, before moving back to Hindi films as a south star," he concludes.