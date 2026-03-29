Very Hppy To Work With Prabhas, Says Jayapradha

Veteran actress Jayapradha has expressed immense joy about her return to Tollywood with the much-anticipated film Fauji. Speaking about the project, she said she feels very happy to be working alongside Prabhas and Mithun Chakraborty, adding that she feels fortunate to be part of such a beautiful film.

Reflecting on her long journey, Jayapradha said that expressions, emotional depth, and discipline are the key qualities for any actor to sustain in the industry across generations. She shared that it has been 50 years since her debut film Anthuleni Katha released, and she is grateful to continue receiving meaningful roles. She thanked audiences for their continued support and expressed hope that the younger generation of actors will follow these values.

She also conveyed her gratitude to the industry for consistently offering her opportunities and treating her with great respect. Jayapradha added that she is keen to take on more challenging roles and remains deeply committed to cinema.

Talking about fashion, she said she admires both traditional and modern styles, but believes traditional attire has a longer emotional connection with audiences. Despite working in Hindi films, she noted that she has never moved away from traditional looks.

On the sidelines of the event, she sang a few lines from “Mounamelanoyi” from the classic Sagara Sangamam, where she starred alongside Kamal Haasan, a film widely regarded as a classic.

She also thanked Lakshmi Manchu for inviting her to the event in Hyderabad and praised her efforts in supporting underprivileged children, expressing happiness at being part of the initiative.The event took place at the HICC Convention Centre on March 27, 2026, bringing together several film personalities for a celebrity ramp walk in support of children’s education.