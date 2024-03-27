Ram Charan, Kiara Advani match dance steps in Jaragandi Song

On the occasion of Ram Charan’s 39th birthday, ace director Shankar and the team of 'Game Changer' released the first song from the film. Titled 'Jaragandi,' the song has been sung by legendary Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehndi and Sunidhi Chauhan and it was composed by ace music director Thaman S. The team shared a lyrical video of the song. The track is a dance number which is bound to get everyone on the dance floor.Mega fans were treated to glimpses of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani from the film. The video also revealed that Prabhu Deva has choreographed the song. The clip featured a bunch of behind-the-scenes moments. The team revealed that they would be giving Ram Charan’s fans a treat on the occasion of his birthday.On Wednesday, the makers shared a new poster from 'Game Changer' along with the song announcement. In the poster, Ram was seen wearing a purple kurta while he held what seems to be a book in his hand. Sharing the poster, Daler wrote, “Get ready to jam to my epic track “Jaragandi" for the mega star @AlwaysRamCharan Ji’s flick ‘GAME CHANGER’, with slick beats by the one and only super music director @MusicThaman Ji."Ram Charan will essay the role of an IAS Officer, Ram Madan, while Kiara Advani will be his love interest and another fellow IAS officer. The movie is directed by Shankar and marks his debut directorial. The screenplay is written by Karthik Subbaraj. The music department is being handled by Thaman.Produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film was expected to release this year, but now has been postponed given the tight schedule of the director Shankar.