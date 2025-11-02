Janhvi Kapoor’s First Look from Peddi Unveiled

The first-look poster of actress Janhvi Kapoor from the much-anticipated film Peddi was unveiled on Saturday, instantly creating a buzz across social media. The action entertainer, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, stars Ram Charan in the lead role and is slated for release next year.

The makers released two striking posters featuring Janhvi as Achiyyamma. In one, she is seen standing atop a jeep, hands raised over her head with palms joined, while in the other, she rests her left hand on her head — both exuding strength and confidence. Her commanding screen presence in these visuals has quickly become a talking point among fans.

According to production sources, Janhvi has about 15 days of shooting left, having already completed over 30 days of work on the film. “She has been part of two songs, several emotional scenes with her on-screen father and friends, and has breathed life into a vibrant, energetic character,” the source shared.

The team is currently filming key sequences in Sri Lanka, capturing breathtaking backdrops for the film’s songs and high-octane action episodes. “They shot in deep jungles to create a visually stunning canvas for the story,” the insider added.

Janhvi, who made a promising Telugu debut with Devara, hopes to continue her winning streak down South after the lukewarm response to her recent Hindi outings like Param Sundari. She is also set to reunite with Jr NTR for Devara 2, which is expected to go on floors next year.