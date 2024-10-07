Janhvi Kapoor has bright chances in Tollywood?

Even in her latest Hindi release ‘Ulajh’, Janhvi Kapoor worked with Gulshan Devaiah in the spy thriller and he is not a happening star in Bollywood. “Janhvi has mostly worked with relatively smaller actors like Rajkumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, and Sunny Khoshal in Bollywood which didn’t give her a chance to compete with the likes of Deepika Padukone in Bollywood," says a source and adds, “However, in T-town, she is working with A-listers like Jr NTR and Ram Charan and is going to give Telugu heroines like Rashmika, Pooja Hegde, and Tamannaah a run for their money."







He reminds her of her late mother and legendary actress Sridevi who was the uncrowned queen in Tollywood in the 80s and 90s and she would receive more support from Telugu viewers. “Her mother ruled the roost in Telugu movies and delivered innumerable blockbusters. Janhvi has signed a big-ticket film with another A-lister Ram Charan. Her career has taken off. She has gained a foothold, but she needs to consolidate and move upward by picking the big stars," he concludes. Despite a limited role, the audience liked her dancing, and was looking pretty as a village belle in her debut film ‘Devara’. “She has to stay put in Telugu movies since she has an enviable legacy to carry forward and also reminds her mother in some regards. Before the release, she received enough mileage about her debut film and also working with NTR fetched her name and fame in Tollywood,” he points out.He reminds her of her late mother and legendary actress Sridevi who was the uncrowned queen in Tollywood in the 80s and 90s and she would receive more support from Telugu viewers. “Her mother ruled the roost in Telugu movies and delivered innumerable blockbusters. Janhvi has signed a big-ticket film with another A-lister Ram Charan. Her career has taken off. She has gained a foothold, but she needs to consolidate and move upward by picking the big stars," he concludes.