Jagjivan Ram’s Multi Language Biopic Being Shot In Tenali

Vijayawada: For the first time, a biopic on former deputy prime minister of India and freedom fighter late Babu Jagjivan Ram, titled "Babuji", is being shot by a Telugu film director Dileep Raja at various locations of Andhra Pradesh.

Dileep Raja said Babuji has millions of fans across the country. While biopic movies have already been made on other political leaders and freedom fighters, he is shooting the biopic of Jagjivan Ram for the first time, which is first of its kind in India.



The director said that Jagjivan Ram's biopic has many events that are unknown to people of the country. Everyone knows that Jagjivan Ram set a world record as a senior parliamentarian. Dileep Raja said only a few people know that he was a freedom fighter who spent two terms in prison during the British rule as a follower of Gandhiji.



The director explained that battle scenes will be a highlight of the film, which is currently being shot in Tenali. Gandhiji, Nehru, Subhash Chandra Bose, Patel and Bhagat Singh have roles in this movie.



Dileep Raja said Babuji's disagreement with then prime minister Indira Gandhi on implementing Emergency in the country is proof of Jagjivan Ram’s political maturity.

At that time, Jagjivan Ram's native village of Chandwa in Bihar had no electricity, roads or buildings. The film is being shot on special sets for realism in the surroundings of Tenali.



The director disclosed that Babuji will be released on July 6 – Jagjivan Ram’s birth anniversary – in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Dileep Raja said Jagjivan Ram’s role is played by ex-serviceman Military Prasad. Senior actress Talluri Rameshwari will portray Jagjivan Ram’s daughter Mira Kumar’s role. Uttar Pradesh's Aamir Chaudhary will be Lal Bahadur Shastri.



The director said Jagjivan Ram's daughter and former speaker of Lok Sabha Meera Kumar, and the latter’s son, AICC spokesperson Anshul Avijit, have watched the film's shooting.