Jagapathi Babu reveals shocking things about Guntur Kaaram

Jagapathi Babu is someone who does not need an introduction. He is one of the most popular and sought after actors in Tollywood right now. The Actor has been doing really well in his second innings, which started with Balakrishna's Legend. The actor played the villain in this film and his performance is praiseworthy.





Jagapati Babu was recently seen in Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram which hit the screens during Sankranti this year. The film opened to mixed reviews from the audience and film critics, but the production house was not ready to agree. The fact that the film was messed up.





While the film was underway, speculations on the film plot were already there. The exit of Pooja Hegde and entry of Meenakshi Chaudhary into the film has sparked controversies on social media.





Talking to the media in one of his recent interviews, actor Jagapathi Babu admitted that he did not enjoy Guntur Kaaram. Despite enjoying and working with Mahesh Babu, the actor seems to have not been satisfied with the project.





Talking about the same and the reasons behind it, the actor said, "my characterisation initially was very strong. But later, once things started getting messed up, it was not so interesting and eventually became tough for me to finish the shoot."





This makes it clear that not just Jagapathi Babu, but other actors in the film might also not have been that happy because of the way the film ended up to be.