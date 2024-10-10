Is Ranveer Singh part of Devara Part 2?







‘Devara: Part 1’ that has just been released turns out to be a super hit making over Rs 200 crores already.‘Devara: Part 1’ indeed took the box office by storm making over Rs 200 crores in less than a few days after its debut on September 27 holding the release date for which fans are already buzzing for the sequel. Director Koratala Siva has also put his thoughts about the follow-up in an interview with Zoom.Koratala Siva does not usually open about the next part and has said that the team is handling Devara Part 2 in a very cautious and thoughtful manner. About star cameos, the director simply gave a knowing smile adding, ‘Yes, there are. We are going to announce it very soon. I wouldn’t even call them cameos—they are very important characters in the film and we will unveil them one by one, character by character.”Quite several other names related to this film were brought forward, with logical speculation on who might: Siva shed his wishlist on who might feature in this sequel. “Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor in the world of Devara would be more than amazing. I cannot say a lot of names from the Telugu or Tamil industry because it would pave the way for too much hype that I do not want to create,” he said.The film, which is an action-packed entertainer, has performed tremendously in the Telugu and Hindi markets but will have competition in the upcoming weeks. New releases like Vettaiyan in the Tamil regions and titles like Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video in Hindi will compete against Devara in a few weeks at the box-sox. Nevertheless, since the Dussehra period is nearing, there is likely to be a rise in the Telugu region for Devara.As there has been a fairly good wait for details about Devara Part 2, one can easily understand that the names that are already in the offer have made the expectations sky-high.