IPL matches take its toll on Tollywood

With Telugu youth glued to their mobile or TV screens, Telugu films are unable to draw crowds in the two Telugu states. The trending IPL matches are affecting evening and night shows and it has dented the collections. “No doubt, IPL matches are affecting collections a bit since youth have turned cricket buffs,” says leading distributor-producer Sunil Narang who adds, “Even Ramzan and Class 10 exams have added to our woes and reduced footfalls at theatres,” he adds.

Although recent films like ‘Gaami’, “Bhimaa’ and “Om Bheem Bush’ were doing well for three days and thereafter the collections are going down the hill. Whereas, more than 20-odd films couldn’t even draw bare minimum openings in the last few weeks and affecting theatrical collections. “Few films are doing well for first few days, while others are not able to draw even openings and leaving theaters empty. Films have to go beyond openings and have to hold well at theatres to recover their investments. Otherwise it is not feasible for distributors and theatres,” he informs.





He claims that Ramzan season and Class X exams have also dented box office collections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the two weeks. “Telugu audiences are getting diverted by other kinds of entertainment and we need to get them back to theatres sooner than later,” points out Sunil Narang who recalls an earlier dull season a few months ago when 600-odd theatres were almost running empty. "Footfalls at theatres have become quite erratic. In one week theatres are running housefull, while in another week we have zero occupancy, quite an astonishing trend. We don't want dull season again,” he adds