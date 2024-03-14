Internet Bots raise doubts over genuine ratings?

After ‘Guntur Kaaram’, young actor Vishwak Sen alleged that his latest film ‘Gaami’ has fallen prey to this online attack from unknown destinations and deriding the film with 1/10 ratings. “Internet Robots or Bots could be manipulated a bit with vested interests,’ says a producer and adds, “Miniscule ratings and one word negative responses will be trending on first day and could affect the audience mood.”He claims that each Bot could be bought for Rs 7 to 10 and in thousands to promote a film. “These bots are mostly on Twitter and Book My Show and they appear first in the list of reviews and ratings praising or down riding a film after release,” he adds.There are instances of films getting 1 or 1.5 ratings and bound to impact the mood of the audience for the openings and it could be traced to Uganda. “Few African countries are in the loop and making comments about Telugu films and we can’t trace many of them. In fact, few producers earmark Rs 2 to 5 lakhs to boost their movies and buy them. Those persons will upload social media handles with positive responses like ‘Wonderful’ and ‘Super’ in few words and boost the film,” he points out.On the flip side, the supposed rivals of a star or a director, could abuse a particular film for a price. “Negative bots can be managed by rivals by spending Rs 10 lakhs and negative comments would be trending for some time with 10,000 reactions and could dent the collections of the film” he points out.However, a genuinely good film cannot be halted by these tricks and it is bound to garner more collections overriding the reviews and ratings. "If genuine reactions and ratings of the audience begin to get uploaded fast on the social media, the negative reactions go down the list and become irrelevant after one week as collections pick up," he concludes.