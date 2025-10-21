In Gaza, Every Day is Diwali: RGV’s Tweet Sparks Outrage

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has sparked outrage online after making an insensitive remark about the Gaza conflict on Diwali. On Monday, the director posted on X, “In INDIA only one day is DIWALI and in GAZA, every day is DIWALI🔥🔥🔥” (sic), drawing widespread criticism.









In INDIA only one day is DIWALI and in GAZA, every day is DIWALI🔥🔥🔥 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 20, 2025

Leaders and netizens alike slammed the filmmaker for trivialising the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi condemned the comment, saying, “Imagine comparing Diwali celebration to Gaza’s crimes of war. At least these social media platforms helped us identify the ‘famous’ yet the hateful amongst us. What makes a person so hateful is something I’ll never fathom or ever hope to.” (sic), she wrote.





Imagine comparing Diwali celebration to Gaza’s crimes of war.

At least these social media platforms helped us identify the ‘famous’ yet the hateful amongst us.

What makes a person so hateful is something I’ll never fathom or ever hope to. pic.twitter.com/aa7mKQfBR0 — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) October 21, 2025





AICC Media Coordinator Harmeet Kaur K also hit out, calling the post “shocking” and accusing Varma of “celebrating our festival with genocide and killing of babies.”





Shocking to see the filth of your mind.... celebrating our festival of Diwali with genocide, with killing of babies

You are worse than your movies — Harmeet Kaur K (@iamharmeetK) October 21, 2025





The filmmaker, who is known for courting controversy, had made a similar remark during Diwali in 2023 as well.









The only difference between the visual skyline of Gaza city and Hyderabad city tonight , is that there it’s real bombs and here it’s Diwali bombs 😳 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 12, 2023

Prominent journalists Sara Ather and Rana Ayyub also criticised the tweet. “People outside India cannot even begin to comprehend the absolute gutter level of politics that is mainstream in India and is very much advocated by Indian celebrities,” Ather posted.

Repeating: What is left for a virus to kill in a morally corrupt nation https://t.co/hoAYra2Cj4 — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) October 21, 2025



