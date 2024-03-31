I'm planning to do a Tamil film, says Vijay Devarakonda

Hotshot star Vijay Devarakonda says the Tamil audience gave him lots of love for his films like ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Kushi’ and now he is back with his next film ‘Family Star’. “I have received a lot of love from Tamil audiences and this film being bankrolled by a big producer like Dil Raju who made ‘Varisu’ with Tamil superstar Vijay, is also a very interesting film. I am joining hands with director Parasuram who gave me the blockbuster 'Geeta Govindam,” he says and adds, “I am going to listen to scripts from Tamil directors as I am planning to do a Tamil film soon,” he adds. He claims that his upcoming film with director Gautam Tinnannuru will have lots of Tamil actors, “I am looking forward to working with Tamil talents,” he adds.

He claims that he had experience working in a Tamil film with ‘NOTA’ and is going to spend time more time with Tamil actors and directors in the next few months. “I’ll be busy with Tamil actors and makers in the six to seven months,” he points out. He also says, “If I can fluently talk in Tamil, that would be great for me,” he adds.

With ''Arjun Reddy', Vijay Devarakonda got huge recognition in Tamil Nadu, and his subsequent films like 'Kushi' could draw good collections too, but he has to deliver a solid hit with ‘Family Star’ to consolidate his fan following among Tamilaians too.

