I Wish NTR Continues to Be Telugu Pride, Says Lagadapati Sridhar

With Jr. NTR gearing up for his Bollywood debut in War 2, many speculate whether the Nandamuri scion will venture deeper into Hindi cinema. However, producer Lagadapati Sridhar believes otherwise."I'm happy to see a Telugu star take on a big Hindi film, but I don't think he will permanently shift to Bollywood. Perhaps he was drawn to the role and wanted to showcase his talent in a new avatar. I believe he will be selective with his Hindi projects," Sridhar says.He further highlights how regional stars are now celebrated across India. "After Prabhas and Allu Arjun, NTR is one of the few Telugu actors who have gained a strong following among non-Telugu audiences. This proves that an actor can continue doing Telugu films while earning global recognition, as pan-India cinema has broken language and regional barriers," he adds.Speaking about Devara's promotion in Japan, Sridhar acknowledges the growing global appeal of Telugu cinema. "The market has expanded significantly, and now, countries like Japan and China are embracing our films. NTR's Japanese fanbase is another testament to his stardom, and he is wisely using this opportunity to strengthen his presence internationally," he explains.With Telugu film budgets soaring to ₹500 crores, exploring new markets has become essential. "Reaching international audiences isn't just a choice anymore—it’s a necessity. Expanding to bigger markets will allow producers to invest more and create true pan-world movies," Sridhar notes.However, he emphasizes that NTR carries a significant legacy. "His grandfather, the legendary Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, dedicated his career to Telugu cinema and its audience. He played iconic roles that left a lasting impact across generations. I sincerely hope Jr. NTR follows in his footsteps, continuing to be the pride of Telugu cinema," he concludes.