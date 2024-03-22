Prithviraj Sukumaran Ready for Chiranjeevi Movie

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran expressed his desire to work with megastar Chiranjeevi in one of his upcoming films. "I missed a few chances to work with Chiranjeevi but I would love to act with him one day," said Prithviraj, who recounted his missed chances with Chiranjeevi. "I was offered a role in "Sairaa Narasimhareddy' but I couldn't take it up since I was busy with 'GOAT'. I also couldn't direct Chiranjeevi in 'Godfather', a remake of my Malayalam film 'Lucifer' due to prior commitments," he adds.

He claimed that Chiranjeevi would have felt that I was making excuses but I would love to share screen space with him. "Chiranjeevi would be sending messages about teaming up and also congratulated me during the release of 'Godfather'. If there is an opportunity in the future, I would work with him," he informs.

Recently, the talented actor shared screen space with Telugu superstar Prabhas in 'Salaar' and showed his acting chops. Probably, he would like to expand his Telugu fan base and plans to work with Chiranjeevi sooner rather than later.

