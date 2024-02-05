I knew I would get married to the guy I am dating for many years: Lavanya Tripathi

Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej fell in love when they worked together for the film Mister (2017). Subsequently, they paired up in Antariksham 9000 KMPH (2018). By then their relationship had started to blossom. Through there were rumours that they were dating, both remained silent on the subject. After seeing each other for seven years, Lavanya and Varun finally tied the knot last November. The actress opens up about this new phase in her life for the first time:

“Life is exciting and going great,” she says. “My in-laws make sure that I am very comfortable, and that’s such a nice thing. When I go back to my in-laws’ home after a day’s work, I feel just the same as I did when I returned home to my own family before marriage.”

The actress also reveals that the tag of ‘Mega bahu’ carries a lot of responsibility.

Referring to having denied the dating rumours, Lavanya explains that she and Varun did not want to make their relationship public until they announced their wedding date.

Having known Varun for several years before marriage, the actress says there weren’t too many post-wedding adjustments to make.

“Thankfully, both of us stayed the same way and I haven’t had to change anything in my life. Varun too is the same as he was when I was dating him, so, no surprises,” she shares.

Asked who made the first move to take their relationship to the next level, the actress said it happened very organically. “We were just two friends talking, that’s how it all started. Later we checked-up on each other’s well-being and kept updating each other about developments in our lives. So Varun became my best friend. Getting to marry your best friend is a blessing.”

Being in love has made her more peaceful and composed, says Lavanya.

In Lavanya’s debut film Andala Rakshasi (2012) there’s a pre-wedding scene where a kid asks her, “Akka, nee pelliki cinema actors vasthunnarata kada? Chiranjeevi kuda vasthunnada?” (Will film stars be attending your wedding? Will Chiranjeevi also be coming?) Lavanya nods in the affirmative. Turns out, in real life, she married into Chiranjeevi’s family (Varun is Chiru’s nephew) and the Megastar and his extended family attended her wedding. Fans commented that Lavanya had predicted her wedding a decade ago. Put that to her, and she laughs it off. “That’s why people say choose your words wisely,” she says with a smile. Many people had sent her that film clip, she shares, adding, “Sometimes life throws surprises, so just take them.”

Also, a few years ago, at a film event, producer Allu Aravind had said that since Lavanya (who was born and raised in Uttarakhand) speaks Telugu nicely, she should marry a Telugu guy and settle down here. Little did Aravind know then that she would marry someone from his own family. “That’s why Aravind garu is a visionary,” she smiles. “I knew that I was going to get married to the guy I had been dating for so many years. But I was surprised when he said that, because he didn’t know that I and Varun were dating.”

The actress says she has been working in Hyderabad for more than a decade and is well acquainted with Telugu language and culture. “I know so much about the culture, and my in-laws were impressed and happy to see me performing all poojas and rituals,” she reveals.

She continues to work even after marriage, thanks to her supportive marital family, she asserts, and is surprised that people need to ask whether she is continuing with her career. “



