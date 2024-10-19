I have nothing to do with SustainKart or Kanthi Dutt: Shilpa Reddy

A few days back one of the Former founders of SustainKart had to come out and make clear his association with the eco-friendly e commerce platform and in doing so he mentioned that his values are in conflict with that of SustainKart. The founder declared that he stepped away from the organization over a year and a half ago, and he had no affiliation with the corporation or its co-Founder, Kanthi Dutt any longer.“I want to state clearly that I left SustainKart over a year and a half ago. The business practices did not conform to my ethics and principles. I have nothing more to do with the firm. I have no professional or personal connection with the other co-founder, Ms. Kanthi Dutt,” the former founder remarked.It also gave more clarification that the past connections of the person concerned and other persons with the company have been severed completely and any mention or pictures of the said person with the company are obsolete. This affidavit should put to rest any connections that people may think rest between the founder and the brand owing to their outdated information.‘Anyone that is connected in any way with SustainKart should try to revise their understanding as any remarks, comments or graphics one may come across in the net are old and do not hold true today,’ concluded the statement in appeal to SustainKart clients and partners.The aim is to clear up any misunderstandings about the founder’s departure from the company and the co-founder’s relationship with the brand so that he can remain focused solely on brand marketing in the future.