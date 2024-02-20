‘I have grown up in the world of glamour, but it also carries responsibility’

Varun Tej is excited about his upcoming Hindi/ Telugu film Operation Valentine. He talks to DC about both professional and personal issues.

Action comes naturally to me. I grew watching action films. I am not a big fan of romantic dramas, but people liked me in Tholi Prema. Frankly, as an actor you have to explore different genres.I dubbed for the trailer and the teaser. I took classes on the typical Hindi spoken by Air Force personnel. I have a good memory. Once you memorise your dialogues, you are comfortable. I learned my dialogues and delivered them. But we sailed through challenges, shooting simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.I mugged up my Hindi lines. After mouthing them, I would jump to Telugu lines and sometimes, I would end up mouthing my Hindi lines while doing Telugu scenes (laughs). My signature line in Hindi is, Jo hoga dekha jayega.We worked closely with the IAF. We made the changes they wanted in the script. The IAF doesn’t promote itself. They don’t talk much, just follow instructions. My director was particular about showcasing the exact way they operate. We didn’t want them to be disappointed.The IAF personnel are united by the idea that though they may not be born of the same mother, they are all children of Mother India. They are conscious of the fact that they have missions to fulfil, and secrets to keep. The brotherhood they share dictates that they take care of each other’s families. We saw this when we shot in Gwalior.I have always had huge respect for my profession, as it’s a family profession. It has given us the food we eat and shaped our future. I have grown up in the world of glamour, but it also carries a load of responsibility.When I watched her on screen for the first time, her beauty touched my heart. I was like, ‘Wow!’ Later, we worked together in Mister. It didn’t click at the box office, we weren’t a hit couple on screen, but we found love!She is not at all like me. I don’t readily mix with people. But she has the ability to mix and make people comfortable. I am sure she can cope with this huge family. She is in my heart.