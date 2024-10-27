I attribute my success to Telugu directors, says Sai Pallavi

Talented actress Sai Pallavi who made her mark in Tollywood with blockbusters like ‘Love Story’ and ‘Fidaa’, was in town to promote her next Tamil film ‘Amaran.’ “Namaskaram, I am meeting you all after some time and quite happy for your love and affection. In fact, I want to say a lot but I am confining myself to few things,’ says the actress. “Even in Bollywood, I have been called ‘Bhanumati’, the vibrant role I played in ‘Fidaa’ because they watch Telugu dubbed movies,” she adds.She claims that after the Malayalam film ‘Premam’, she was given best roles by Telugu filmmakers and showcased her acting and dancing talent. “I attribute my success and position to Telugu directors who gave me varied characters and enabled me to make a mark in Tollywood. Even my fluency in Telugu language also can be attributed to Telugu directors who helped me out,” she informs.She was worried about one particular dialogue in ‘Amaran’ which didn’t have a proper lip sync. “I was a bit tense since there was no lip sync but the director managed it. I always want to be sure about my work and dialogues have to come out really well and to the satisfaction of my makers,” she informs.Actually, Sai Pallavi’s last Telugu release was ‘Love Story’ and it was a sensational hit and it was helmed by Sekhar Kammula.