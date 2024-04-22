I am not averse to marriage, says actor Vishal

Tamil star Vishal who is returning to two Telugu states with his next film ‘Rathnam’ claims that he is not against marriage per se. 'I have nothing against the institution of marriage,’ says Vishal smilingly in a video. He also doesn’t want to be compared with another bachelor Salman Khan. “It is a personal decision, so no comparisons,” he adds.

He says that he is tied up with film commitments and how to deliver his best performance in each film. “I have to focus on my work for 100 days for a film and if I do two films a year, then I have less time for personal life,” he informs. He claims marriage is a life-time commitment between two individuals and hence he is taking some time. “It’s a matter of time,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Telugu-speaking Tamil star Vishal became a household name in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with hit films like ‘Pogaru’, ‘Pandem Kodi’, ‘Abhimanyudu’ and ‘Detective’ which brought him fame and won him the Telugu fans too. He is looking to bounce back with his upcoming film ‘Rathnam’ to regain his winning streak.