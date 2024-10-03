I am going to complaint to Rahul Gandhi, says Kona Venkat

Noted writer-turned-producer Kona Venkat has resolved to escalate his complaint against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha for her baseless and low-brow comments against Akkineni family and Samantha and other actresses. “Just saying sorry to Samantha is not enough," he says and adds, "she has to apologise to the legendary Akkineni family and also to Tollywood for her derogatory comments." “She has lowered her position as minister, " he tells Deccan Chronicle in a chit chat.



Q: Now she has apologised to Samantha after the backlash?

A; Definitely, that’s not enough. She has also made comments against Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and fans of Akkinenis. She has to offer unconditional apology to the illustrious family. She is also talking about other actresses, so she has to say sorry to Tollywood. Today, Telugu stars are being watched globally as far as Antarctica, so she has dented the image with false and baseless comments.

Q: You claim that you are a friend of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, but now you want to escalate by complaining to Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi? Why?

A: I do agree that Revanth Reddy garu is a good friend of mine, but I am talking on behalf of Telugu film stars and actresses. I wish to tweet tagging Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and also lodge formal complaints against her, seeking her disqualification from cabinet since she has brought disgrace to the Congress government in the state of Telangana. Being a woman and holding a responsible position, she shouldn’t have brought in actresses and others in her war of words against ex-Minister KTR and BRS, which is very unfortunate.

I have seen her as a firebrand woman politician during late YS Rajasekhara Reddy's government but she has lowered herself and dented her hard-earned image with disgusting remarks. I wish the national congress leadership takes a serious note of this and takes immediate action.

Q: You worked with Nagarjuna and Samantha as a writer and your proximity with them prompted you to tweet strong comments yesterday?

A: I have worked with them and they are professional and talented actors. They have earned their respect and dignity in the industry and outside with hard work, discipline and talent. Apart from it, she has referred to other actresses, which has to be condemned without any doubt. Assuming that actors are ‘soft targets’ and targeting them is undesirable and unwanted. During floods and other calamities, Tollywood stars and directors donate huge sums for relief work, have ever seen politicians donating such money. Tollywood is close to the heart of people and would do whatever is needed. I don’t think Surekha garu would have donated so much.

If she has false allegations, she can start a gossip magazine and write a fictional story but never, ever tarnish Tollywood for your politician gains.