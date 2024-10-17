I am game for complex roles, says Nabha Natesh

Young actress Nabha Natesh is picking up periodic epics to go in for makeovers, stay ahead of her peers, and showcase her versatility. Glam and lover girl roles are quite common, while Nabha treks a different path and plays a girl with a multiple-personality disorder in ‘Darling’. She would be seen in retro looks in her periodic movies like ‘Swayambhu’ and ‘Nagabandham’. She shares her thoughts on OTTs and their rich content with the Deccan Chronicle.



Q: You are doing ‘Nagabandham’ which is again a period saga?

A: It is true that period dramas beckon me. Surely, ‘Nagabandham’ is a mix of socio-fantasy, history, and periodic moments and bound to transcend the audience to a new world. This kind of movie brings back the spotlight on our rich heritage and monuments. I am essaying a very challenging role and it has varied shades and even my looks and gait would match up with the period characters and settings.

Q: What about your role and looks in the semi-historic epic ‘Swayambhu and it is progressing well’?

A: The epic movie is set between the 8 to 13th centuries and demanded a new look for me and I was game for it. I was draped in Indian attire and a kind of ‘retro’ look and it would be a new avatar, far away from my glam, lover, and girl-next-door roles. I intend to surprise the audience with a new look and performance in each movie to offer some variety and stay ahead of the competition. Even my performance as a girl with the multi-personality disorder in ‘Darling’ was appreciated and it was quite a demanding role. All these roles fall under my scheme of things- offering refreshing woman roles.

Q: We heard that you have declined a few offers from makers of other languages.

A: I didn’t take up a few offers from other languages since they weren’t exciting enough. Also, I don’t want to do other language movies for the sake of it. I am in a comfort zone in Tollywood, so I would go slow and wait for the right ones. I know that being a multilingual actress has its advantages and enables us to reach out to a wider section of the audience. Every actor wants to be recognized by as many people as possible but it all depends on the right content and role. Regional cinema has breached language barriers, while actresses have become sought-after, irrespective of their origin of birth, and tinsel world walls are almost disappearing. Nowadays, movie buffs are consuming good content and overlooking other factors.

Q: Many actresses have jumped onto the OTT bandwagon, what’s your plan?

A: I understand that digital space is expanding and some actresses are exploring the new arena. I don’t have any plans to move to OTT at this point of time in my career. Maybe, if something unique and out-of-box roles comes my way, then I would consider, otherwise I am quite happy to stick to the big screen. In fact, after my accident and shoulder surgery, I had to take a break and now I am raring to go. Of course, I do binge on OTT for its path-breaking stories. I loved watching the Hindi web series ‘CTRL’ featuring Ananya Pandey for its refreshing concept revolving around social media and its repercussions. No doubt, Ananya Pandey put in a splendid performance and scored over others.