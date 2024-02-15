I am doing a film with John Abraham, says Anil Sunkara

Noted Telugu producer Anil Sunkara is all set to move to Bollywood like his colleagues and make a big ticket film in Hindi. “I am not following anyone, rather I met Bollywood actor John Abraham five years ago and also paid him advance and just waiting for the right script,” says Anil Sunkara and adds, “Now that we found a subject with universal appeal so we are going to start the film and it would be helmed by young director Ajay. I am truly excited about it since doing a film in Bollywood is a new challenge and I love taking up challenges,” he adds.He is doing a supernatural Telugu film ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’ to cash in on the trend of supernatural thrillers in Tollywood and make some money. “I am not adhering to any trend because we commenced this film more than two years ago but releasing only now. This trend of supernatural thrillers making money happened much later. I also produced a film called ‘Raju Gari Gadhi’ in the past and I am not new to this genre,” he points out. He claims that he is exploring new kinds of movies like ‘Hidhimba’ these days besides tasting success with comic-caper ‘Samajavaragamana’. “The big success of ‘Samarajavaragamana’ has come as a big relief for me and it fetched me good money too. I could judge laugh-riots much better as I find a connection with them,” he informs.After tasting success with star-studded movies like ‘Dhookudu’ and ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’, he couldn’t repeat the magic with ‘Agent’ and ‘Bholaa Shankar’. “I have seen success and failure in my career and I enjoy making larger-than-life movies. However, I have resolved not to go for ‘combination’ stuff and would make star movies if I find the right script. No doubt, I would love to work with Mahesh Babu again but he is busy with his film with director S S Rajamouli. I also love to work with Chiranjeevi garu since quite dedicated and professional too,” he concludes