I seem to have inspired them, says Chiru

Megastar Chiranjeevi said he would have probably inspired young mega heroes to turn actors. “We all lived and slept together and maybe, they would have been inspired by me to take up acting. Witnessing me donning makeup and rushing to shootings day in and day out for many years would have tempted them a bit and prevented them from taking up other professions after completing their studies,” says Chiranjeevi at an event. “However, Varun Tej didn’t follow my kind of movies rather, he trekked his path by doing varied genres like ‘Mukunda and ‘Kancha’ and now he is playing fighter pilot, a first for a mega hero,’ he adds.

He claims that the Telugu film industry has been quite encouraging for hard-working and disciplined actors and he didn’t mind members of his family joining the industry. “He became a sought-after actor for lover boy roles on screen and he was able to woo and marry Lavanya Tripathi too,’ he quips.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is all set to begin shooting for the much-hyped ‘Vishwambhara’ after flying off to the US with his wife Surekha for a 10-day holiday.