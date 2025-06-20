HIT 3 Makers Face Legal Heat Over Copyright Row

Hyderabad: Even as actor Nani shifts focus to his upcoming film The Paradise, his recent thriller HIT 3: The Third Case has landed in legal trouble. The film, which opened to moderate box office success on May 1, is now under the scanner for alleged copyright infringement.

Writer Vimal Soni has filed a petition in the Madras High Court, claiming that HIT 3 borrows significantly from her unpublished works Agent 11 and Agent V. While Soni describes herself as an admirer of Nani, she maintains that the film's storyline was lifted from her original scripts. She has submitted drafts of her work as part of the legal evidence.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Prashanti Tipirneni under Nani’s banner, Unanimous Productions, HIT 3 is the latest installment in the popular crime thriller franchise. Although it drew some criticism for its intense and graphic content, the film still managed to draw audiences to theatres.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first plagiarism allegation against director Sailesh Kolanu. A similar controversy erupted during the release of Saindhav, his earlier film with Venkatesh.

With the matter now in court, the spotlight has shifted from the film's cinematic thrills to its legal drama. The makers are expected to defend their creative integrity as proceedings unfold.