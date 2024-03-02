Hindu scriptures turn guiding light for Tollywood
The renowned Hindu spiritual scriptures like Bhagavath Geeta, Garuda Puranas, Bhagavatham and Four Vedas are ruling the roost in Tollywood. If ‘Karthikeya2’ talked about hidden ornaments of Lord Krishna, the reference to epic Bhagavadh Geetha is being made in upcoming film ‘Gaami’. While the recent release ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’ takes a leaf out of ‘Garuda Puranas’ and harps about life after death. “I am quite happy that renowned Hinduism is back in the spotlight,” says writer Gopi Mohan, who claims that 2k kids are fascinated with these epics. “The new-age audience are curious to know the mystery behind our epics. They also want to know more about our Hindu Gods and their superpowers, so films like ‘Karthikeya 2’ and ‘HanuMan’ worked wonders,” he adds.
“During our times, we used to read Hindu scriptures like Bhagavadha Geeta at home and watched lots of mythological movies in Telugu and understood our glorious past,” he adds. But now, young filmmakers are dishing out ‘socio-fantasies’ instead of mythologies are out of fashion. “Socio fantasies are a safe bet as it blends social drama with a mystical touch and it is paying off,” he adds. He also refers to Hindi film “Brahmashtra’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and says, “Even Bollywood filmmakers are fascinated with Lord Shiva and Lord Ram and also our Hindu texts and Vedas,” he points out.
He claims that even numero uno filmmaker S S Rajamouli had taken references of Lord Shiva in ‘Baahubali’ and Lord Ram in ‘RRR’ and both the movies rocked the box office. “Commercial movies ride on hero’s star power and deriving blessings from Hindu gods adds magic to their larger than life roles ,’ informs Gopi Mohan.
He claims that previous rulers of India made all attempts to dilute the significance of Hindu religion by wrongly branding them as superstitions and unscientific. “While Hinduism was kind of a life theory guiding Hindus to lead life into a particular way bereft of vices and negative thoughts for a wholesome living,” he adds.
New-age director Chandoo Mondeti who tasted success with 'Karthikeya 2' claimed that he was fascinated with epics like Ramayana and Mahabharat besides Bhagavatham and realized the potential of such massive stories and understood their core values. “ I am planning a film about four Vedas - Rigveda, Yajurveda, Samaveda and Atharvaveda and it would be a socio-fantasy kind of movie,’ he says and adds, " i dish out socio fantasies with a tinge of mystical touch to enrich new generation viewers about our ancient people and their eminent works. At times, such films gain pan-India appeal too," he concludes.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
