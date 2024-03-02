Hindu scriptures turn guiding light for Tollywood

The renowned Hindu spiritual scriptures like Bhagavath Geeta, Garuda Puranas, Bhagavatham and Four Vedas are ruling the roost in Tollywood. If ‘Karthikeya2’ talked about hidden ornaments of Lord Krishna, the reference to epic Bhagavadh Geetha is being made in upcoming film ‘Gaami’. While the recent release ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’ takes a leaf out of ‘Garuda Puranas’ and harps about life after death. “I am quite happy that renowned Hinduism is back in the spotlight,” says writer Gopi Mohan, who claims that 2k kids are fascinated with these epics. “The new-age audience are curious to know the mystery behind our epics. They also want to know more about our Hindu Gods and their superpowers, so films like ‘Karthikeya 2’ and ‘HanuMan’ worked wonders,” he adds.“During our times, we used to read Hindu scriptures like Bhagavadha Geeta at home and watched lots of mythological movies in Telugu and understood our glorious past,” he adds. But now, young filmmakers are dishing out ‘socio-fantasies’ instead of mythologies are out of fashion. “Socio fantasies are a safe bet as it blends social drama with a mystical touch and it is paying off,” he adds. He also refers to Hindi film “Brahmashtra’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and says, “Even Bollywood filmmakers are fascinated with Lord Shiva and Lord Ram and also our Hindu texts and Vedas,” he points out.