Hindi distributor Anil Thadani bets on Telugu films

After the massive success of ‘HanuMan’, leading Hindi distributor Anil Thadani , who is also the husband of Raveena Tandon, has been focusing on Telugu films these days. “He made huge money with ‘HanuMan’ in Hindi heartland and now he is looking to invest more in Telugu films,” says a source and adds, “Anil has brought the Hindi dubbing rights of ‘Pushpa 2’ and now clinched a fancy deal with Jr NTR for ‘Devara’ and plans to release the film in varied centres across North India,” he adds.

However, for ‘Devara’ he has teamed up with his colleague and producer Karan Johar since they find potential in releasing NTR-Janhvi Kapoor film in a big way. “NTR is at its peak among Hindi film viewers after the massive success of ‘RRR”. Now, NTR is a household name in Hindi heartland too since most of his dubbed films were patronised by Hindi film viewers in the past," he adds.



With most Telugu filmmakers designing their films as pan-India, it looks Anil Thadani will have to spend more time in Hyderabad and Mumbai to clinch a few more deals.

Earlier, talking to Deccan Chronicle, director Prashanth Varma shared a few words about Anil Thadani and his business acumen. “Though many Bollywood distributors approached me to make ‘HanuMan’ a pan-India film, I chose to work with ace Bollywood distributor Anil Thadani for his reputation and network. He has been sharing valuable tips and guiding me to connect better with pan-India viewers and our trailer has rocked the internet. The film was released in Mumbai, Delhi and UP besides many other places and the count of theatres had crossed 1000-odd."