Heroes who broke Rajamouli movies jinx

SS Rajamouli needs no introduction to anyone with an idea of Indian cinema, from the very first movie he made has been famed with lots of successful films that revolutionized filmmaking for years to come. Although Rajamouli has become very successful in his career, there is one peculiar myth that is shared by many on the internet —or as some refer to it “the SS Rajamouli post-movie curse.”





They believe that actors from Rajamouli’s films who are fortunate to star in only masterpieces face a curse of failure in the next film. This belief has surely caught the attention of many, but does it even have a grain of truth? Let us examine this sentiment and see if it is just a coincidence.





The Origins of the Myth





The term ‘curse’ and its origin can be traced back to 2001 when SS Rajamouli first stepped into Tollywood with Student No. 1. This coming-of-age action romance was a huge success making Jr NTR an emerging actor of his time. But, NTR’s next film Subbu scored disaster starting the idea that there is a jinx for actors who act in Rajamouli films.





This trend seemed to repeat itself in the following years. In 2003 Rajamouli directed Simhadri an action-packed movie that once again featured Jr NTR and became a major success. But Jr NTR’s next film Andhrawala (2004) was a commercial disaster despite its high expectations and star-studded cast. The perceived pattern only strengthened the belief in a post-Rajamouli curse.





The myth continued to grow as more coincidences emerged. For example actor Nithiin starred in the 2004 sports drama Sye another Rajamouli hit only to follow it with the flop Allari Bullodu. Likewise Prabhas who rose to stardom with Rajamouli’s Chatrapathi (2005) saw his next film Pournami underperform at the box office.





These incidents led to the myth taking on a life of its own with fans speculating that Rajamouli's movies while successful left their lead actors with a streak of bad luck in their subsequent projects.





A Growing List of Coincidences





The list of actors seemingly affected by this "curse" continued to grow over the years. Ravi Teja starred in Vikramarkudu (2006) a Rajamouli film that became a big hit. However his next film Khatarnak did not fare well at the box office. Jr NTR also fell into the same pattern again after his successful role in Yamadonga (2007); his next film Kantri (2008) was a box-office disappointment.





Ram Charan’s blockbuster Magadheera (2009) was followed by a failure in Orange (2010) while Prabhas after his triumph in the Baahubali series (2015-2017) experienced a dip in success with the underwhelming response to Saaho (2019). More recently Ram Charan's success with RRR (2022) was followed by a flop in Acharya (2022).





These coincidences gave further fuel to the belief in the Rajamouli post-movie curse. However is it just a pattern of unfortunate timing or is there a more logical explanation behind these recurring outcomes?





Debunking the Myth: Reality Behind the "Curse"





While the myth may be entertaining to discuss there is no real evidence to suggest that the "SS Rajamouli post-movie curse" holds any truth. If we look closely the performances of films depend on several factors such as script direction marketing and the overall appeal to audiences rather than superstition.





One reason why actors struggle after a Rajamouli film could be the high expectations set by their success in his movies. Rajamouli's films are known for their grandeur compelling narratives and intense characters. When actors move on to other projects audiences often expect the same level of spectacle which is not always possible. This can make it difficult for the next film to live up to the hype leading to a perceived decline in success.





Moreover many of Rajamouli’s films require actors to dedicate years to their roles. For instance Prabhas invested over five years in the Baahubali series. After such a long commitment it can be hard for actors to immediately transition to new roles especially if those films don’t offer the same level of cinematic experience.





Breaking the Cycle: Actors Who Defied the Myth





Not every actor has fallen victim to this so-called curse. For example Nani who starred in Rajamouli’s Eega (2012) followed up with a successful film Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu (2012). This shows that the "curse" is not a hard and fast rule.





Similarly as Jr NTR’s highly anticipated film Devara with director Koratala Siva is set to release in September 2024 all eyes will be on whether he can break the perceived cycle of flops following a Rajamouli movie.





Superstition vs. Reality





In conclusion the idea of the SS Rajamouli post-movie curse is more of a fun internet myth than a reality. While there may be patterns that suggest actors face challenges after starring in his films these can be explained by logical reasons rather than superstition. As long as Rajamouli continues to create cinematic masterpieces the focus should remain on celebrating his contributions to Indian cinema rather than entertaining baseless myths.