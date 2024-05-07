I am rooting for you: Actor Nani to Pawan Kalyan

Ahead of the elections in Andhra Pradesh, temperatures are raised in the film and political circles with each passing day. The entire Tollywood film fraternity, except a few, is extending their support to Pawan Kalyan. His family members, nephews, fans, and colleagues from the industry are rooting for him.

Today, actor Nani took to his social media platform to share a message with Pawan Kalyan and wrote, "Dear @PawanKalyan gaaru as you are about to face the big battle of politics. As a member of your film family I hope you achieve everything you wish and keep all your promises. I am rooting for you and I am confident the entire fraternity is too. All the very best sir."

Nani has proved that he is an ardent fan of Pawan Kalyan. Earlier too, when Pawan Kalyan raised his voice against the ticket price issue in Andhra Pradesh a few years ago, it was Nani who supported Pawan Kalyan much before anyone else. Fans of Pawan Kalyan have thanked Nani for always being there for Pawan Kalyan.

The elections in Andhra Pradesh are happening on May 13 and recently, Varun Tej, Panja Vaishnav Tej and Sai Dharam Tej went to campaign for their uncle. Participants from Jabardasth also went in support of Pawan Kalyan and campaigned for him.