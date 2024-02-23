Here's why you should not miss watching Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa in cinemas today

Hyderabad: Crakk-Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa has been receiving a lot of love. Here's why you should watch Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa.

India's First Extreme Sports Film: Vidyut Jammwal pushes boundaries with adrenaline-pumping action scenes, showcasing his versatility in extreme sports like BMX cycling and rollerblading, along with intense hand-to-hand combat and daredevil train stunts.

Power Packed Ensemble Cast: The film boasts an impressive lineup of talent including Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson, promising a captivating on-screen chemistry and stellar performances.

Chartbuster Music: With a captivating soundtrack comprising five melodious tracks by leading music composers and singers like Vishal Mishra, Shreya Ghoshal, Mithoon, MC Square, Paradox, adds depth and emotion to the narrative, further enhancing the viewing experience.

Face off Between Arjun Rampal and Vidyut Jammwal: Imagine two handsome men on-screen pitted in an action film together. Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal's screen presence on screen looks deadly.