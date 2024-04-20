Harish Shankar slams Chota K Naidu's comments

Cinematographer Chota K Naidu is back in headlines. The ace cameraman, in a recent interview, spoke about his work experiences and in one of the scenarios, to explain, took the name of director Harish Shankar. He said, "During Ramayya Vastavayya, Shankar interfered a lot in the work. While shooting, he used to insist to do what he wanted. So after a point, I gave up and decided to do what he wants only."

Naidu's comments did go well with Harish Shankar. So the director took to his social media to address the issue directly. In a strongly worded post, Shankar wrote, "For my dear Chota K Naidu," Shankar wrote, "It has been a decade since 'Ramayya Vastavayya' was released. In this time, you have given ten interviews, while I have given over a hundred. I have never mentioned you in any of my interviews. However, you have chosen to insult me publicly. Despite facing difficulties, I completed the film with you, and I never blamed you or your work for any shortcomings. Your words have deeply hurt me, and I am compelled to address this issue after friends questioned my self-respect. I urge you to put an end to this matter. Otherwise, I am prepared to engage in an open debate on any platform."

The public exchange underscores the tensions and egos that can sometimes surface within the Tollywood industry, as two seasoned professionals find themselves at odds over their respective roles in a past project. As fans and industry insiders watch closely, it remains to be seen whether the rift between Chota K Naidu and Harish Shankar will be resolved amicably or escalate further in the coming days.