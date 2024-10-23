From Eshwar to Kalki: Prabhas's Blockbuster Hits

Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju, popularly known as Prabhas aka “Darling” is turning 45 today. Ever since the Baahubali franchise released in 2015, Prabhas’ name has been synonymous with A-List stars in Indian movies. His journey to absolute superstardom can be studied in film classes for the foreseeable future.





Other than a few select stars, Prabhas’ market value is unmatched, not just within the limits of Tollywood, but all over the subcontinent. His star resources are not limited to one region and his projects generate huge perception even prior to their studios. This wide range of appeal that was achieved post- Baahubali raised the bar for other stars as well.





Some films have not been able to meet critical or box office expectations, but no one can doubt Prabhas’ industry power. His fans and the industry in general seem to have the view that once Prabhas makes another movie like Baahubali, it will wreak havoc at the box office. One sees a certain grandeur and an unusual backdrop in all his projects, hence every Prabhas film is worth watching in theaters. Currently, almost all Telugu film stars are in a race towards accomplishing pan-India success like Prabhas.





In the Telugu industry, Prabhas has replaced major stars like the Mega family and NTR as prominent stars over the ages leading up to Baahubali. The mesmerizing appeal of Prabhas’ unmatched success puts him on a different realm. Currently, a lot of people in the industry see Prabhas’ box office as the heaven they want to attain.





Apart from his on-screen role, Prabhas has also distinguished himself off the screen. Among a handful of other such stars, he remains a person with no controversies or ego—something pretty unique in today’s world. Sixty six thousand people admire his modesty and simplicity without an ounce of hating him, a trait that has made him a star in the multifaceted film industry.





On this day of his 45th birthday, it’s crazy to think where will he be after sometime. There are many more projects lined up making it evident in the “Darling” of Indian cinemas journey how senior and beloved he truly is.