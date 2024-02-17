HanuMan producer to make a film on Lord Ram?

After tasting massive success with ‘HanuMan’ which was a socio fantasy revolving around Lord Hanuman, ace producer Niranjan Reddy is reportedly planning to make a film on Lord Ram in multiple languages to cash in on craze on Hindu Gods. “Niranjan Reddy is planning something very big this time. He would be making a mythological film on Lord Ram and the title has been registered as ‘Om Jai Shri Ram’ and it would be one of the costliest films in Indian cinema,” says a source and adds, “He is planning to rope in Kannada cinematographer to direct this magnum opus but nothing is fixed yet,” he adds.Despite ‘Adhipurush’ failing to impress the audience, Niranjan Reddy knows how to make a film around revered Hindu God more logically and convincingly to strike a chord with masses. “It would be made as a pan-India movie since his production ‘HanuMan’ has made over Rs 50 crore net collections in north India and Rs 30 crores in US market and around Rs 80 crores in Telugu states to become the highest grossers in Tollywood. He also realized that well-made god-centric movies mint money at the box office since there are a lot of Hindus in this country,” he points out.Actually, Niranjan Reddy is an NRI who also owns theatres in Piduguralla and other places in Andhra Pradesh and is looking to establish his production house in a big way. “He is a daring producer who doesn’t mind spending a bomb and HanuMan is the best example for his creative interests and marketing strategies,” he concludes.