Amit Shah Lauds HanuMan team

Young director Prashanth Varma and actor Sajja Tejja who are basking in the massive success of ‘HanuMan’ met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad. “Met the talented actor Sajja Tejja and film director Prashanth Varma of the recent superhit movie ‘HanuMan,” tweeted Amit Shah and further wrote, “The team has done a commendable job of showcasing Bharat’s spiritual traditions and the superheroes that have emerged from them. Best wishes to the team for their future projects,” he adds.

On meeting Amit Shah, Prashanth Varma said “It was a privilege meeting you sir (Amit Shah). Your kind words and encouragement have left a lasting impression on us.”

No doubt, Telugu film ‘HanuMan’ rocked worldwide box office and reportedly collected over Rs 200 crores to set a new record of sorts. The socio fantasy raised the bar on Telugu cinema and also hailed revered Lord Hanuman as a superhero with a lot of conviction.