Guntur Kaaram Hindi version to skip theatres in North India

A leading Hindi distributor says that the Hindi version of much-hyped Telugu film ‘Guntur Kaaram’ starring superstar Mahesh Babu will not be released in theatres across India. “The Hindi distributors gave a word to Mahesh Babu that they would not release the Hindi version in theatres except on satellite and digital platforms so they would be adhere to it,” says a Hindi distributor and adds, “They are content to recover their whopping Rs 25 crores in various forms barring theatrical revenues and quite happy with it,” he adds.Despite having the right to release the Hindi version after 90-days of its release in Telugu, they would avoid it since they have committed to Mahesh Babu. “Only Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli film will be released in north India and they are ready to wait until then," he adds. He further claims that Hindi dubbing rights of the film were sold for record price. “Actually, Mahesh Babu has surpassed his own films and few of his rivals with this record price," the source points out and adds, “Mahesh Babu movies are most watched by Hindi-speaking viewers. His charming looks, romance, and action episodes are lapped up by Hindi viewers in a big way," he addsHis earlier movies like ‘Maharshi’ ‘Sarkarivaari Paata’ and ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ were traded anywhere between Rs 16 to 21 crores, but the combination of Mahesh-Trivikram seems to have fetched ace Telugu producer S Radhakrishna a fancy sum. "Mahesh Babu’s ratings are soaring among pan-India viewers, his much-hyped debut in Hindi with ace director S S Rajamouli’s action adventure is bound to give him a much-needed break in Bollywood and expand his horizons beyond the south,’ he concludes.