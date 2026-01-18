Gunasekhar Returns with Hard-Hitting Social Drama Euphoria

Noted director Gunasekhar, known for star-driven films such as Chudalani Undi with Chiranjeevi, Okkadu, Arjun, and Sainikudu with Mahesh Babu, and Varudu with Allu Arjun, is now turning his focus towards a hard-hitting, content-driven subject.

“I have always been fascinated by content-based cinema and earlier made films like Laathi, Sogasu Chudatharama, and Manoharam. Now I am making another socially relevant film titled Euphoria,” says Gunasekhar. He adds that the film revolves around the trials and tribulations of youngsters and deals extensively with the POCSO Act, highlighting the consequences of crimes and the punishments involved.

The director has roped in Sara Arjun for the pivotal role, along with Bhumika Chawla, Gautam Menon, Rohith, Vignesh Gavireddy, Likhitha, and others in important roles. “It is the story of a young girl who aspires to become an IAS officer. However, her dreams take a drastic turn when she gets addicted to drugs and completely loses direction in life,” he explains.

Bhumika Chawla plays the role of a mother who is deeply distressed as her son spirals out of control due to drug abuse. Eupharia is described as a hard-hitting social commentary on drug addiction, sexual assault on women, the POCSO Act, and the rising crime rate in Hyderabad.

Gunasekhar says he has always experimented with different themes, including the socio-fantasy Shakuntalam starring Samantha, and is now returning to a realistic narrative rooted in the lives of today’s youth. “This film will surely make a mark,” he concludes.

Euphoria is scheduled to hit the big screens on February 6, 2