Gopichand film ‘’Viswam’ sold for Rs 12 cr in Hindi?

The much-hyped action film ‘Viswam’ starring Gopichand and being directed by Srinu Vaitla has triggered some buzz and its Hindi dubbing rights were reportedly sold for over Rs 12 crores. “Gopichand is back in Hindi dubbing market and his film has been bought for a very good price,” says a Hindi distributor, who adds, “Gopichand’s earlier movies were sold anywhere between Rs 16 to 18 crores but few films like ‘’Pakka Commercial’ and ‘Ramabanam’ bombed at the box office and dented his ratings. But now he seems to be regaining his popularity,” he adds.

With Hindi film viewers fascinated with action films, action hero Gopichand who is one of the few Telugu heroes who also found a market in Hindi heartland. “His teaming up with ace director Srinu Vaitla also added to the craze and also the film was made with over Rs 35 crores and it is bound to be an action drama,” he points out.

It’s high time for Gopichand to pick the right scripts and sustain his position in Telugu and Hindi market since he has hit a lean trot of sorts after disasters like ‘Bhimaa’. “Gopichand hasn’t given up on his action roles since he knows that his films sell like hot cakes in the Hindi dubbing market and few flops haven’t changed his plans,” he concludes.